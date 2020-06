Thousands of people have marched through central London as a show of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

They chanted “we will not be silent” and “I can’t breathe”, as they marched from Hyde Park towards Whitehall.

Organisers appealed for people to spread out, as the sheer size of the crowds made social distancing almost impossible.