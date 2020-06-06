Thousands across the UK defy social distancing rules to attend anti-racism demonstrations – despite the government advising against mass gatherings

In the UK, the message from ministers to those planning to protest was clear – mass gatherings are banned to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Demonstrations in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement have taken place in South Korea and Sydney, in Paris and Berlin.

In the UK, the message from ministers to those planning to protest was clear – mass gatherings are banned to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

But tens of thousands of people defied those warnings in many of Britain’s biggest cities.

There were plenty of faces covered, but as Ayshah Tull reports, for many, social distancing was simply not possible.