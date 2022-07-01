‘This is what living with Covid looks like’, says Scotland’s national clinical director

Covid infection levels in the UK have risen by more than 30 per cent in a week according to the latest data from the Office of National Statistics.

Their infection survey showed an estimated 2.3 million people or one in 30 across the UK had Covid in late June with variations across the nations.

It’s the highest number of infections in the UK since late April and is due to a rise in two sub-variants of Omicron according to officials.

We spoke to Professor Jason Leith, Scotland’s national clinical director of healthcare quality and strategy.