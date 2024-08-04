‘This is not protest, we will arrest you’, says Police Chiefs’ Council

As the disorder in Rotherham was just beginning to unfold, we spoke to Chief Constable BJ Harrington, Public Order lead for the National Police Chiefs’ Council.

We began by asking him about the extent of the disorder across the country, and if this level of policing can be sustained if it carries on throughout the summer?

BJ Harrington: The simple message is yes, we can. Over the last week we’ve seen abhorrent behaviour, criminal behaviour that no way reflects or pays tribute to the compassion and empathy for those poor children that were killed. You will have seen robust responses across the country in every force where there’s been disorder, over 140 arrests made. You have seen brave, courageous police officers on the street, working with their communities, protecting their communities to try and stop this in its tracks. That’s our intention. That’s what we’ll do. And we’ll continue to bring people to justice to stop this. We don’t want a summer of discontent. We’re going to deal with it this weekend and continue to deal with it to protect our communities.

Ciaran Jenkins: This afternoon, as we speak, there are concerns about what’s going on right now in Middlesbrough. In Rotherham, it appears protesters have gained access to a hotel and have smashed windows there. Does that seem like a situation that is under control?

BJ Harrington: We’ve got people coming forward and committing criminal acts across the country. You saw that yesterday and police were quick to respond and to make arrests. Obviously the officers and staff in Rotherham will be doing the same thing today, making sure they protect the public, they arrest criminals and deter and capture these people who are committing crimes. These are live and fast-moving events, and I know the police, their staff and officers in Rotherham will be doing exactly that. But importantly, we’re also looking ahead, making sure we deal with the perpetrators. Just because people haven’t been caught today or caught yesterday, we’re examining the CCTV footage, our own evidence. And of course, the message for people who are committing these crimes, and they are crimes, this is not protest, is we’re coming after you, we will arrest you and we’ll put you in front of the courts.

Ciaran Jenkins: You were in a meeting yesterday with the prime minister. Did you discuss any extra potential measures, if what you’re doing now doesn’t prove sufficient?

BJ Harrington: We discussed lots of things with the prime minister, and the key points with both the prime minister and the home secretary was the support for the actions of officers. I want to stress that officers are making difficult decisions, doing dangerous things and tackling some violent criminals, and we’ve got every support from the government we need. Of course, there’s a cost to policing. All of these officers, professionally trained, hard working, come from communities across the country, they’re not catching burglars and not protecting victims. They’re dealing with thugs and that’s right and proper for them to do that. We will continue to do that, we’ll continue to use the intelligence. And I just want to stress to communities, we’re there to protect you. Make sure you speak to community leaders.

Ciaran Jenkins: I just want to ask you about Donna Jones, who’s the chair of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners. She said in a statement that’s now been removed that the prime minister’s new violent crime units have led to accusations of two-tier policing, which has inflamed protesters. What do you make of that?

BJ Harrington: I would say that there’s no two-tier policing here. Where we come across people who want to peacefully protest, express their views in a democratic society, we will and have always facilitated that peaceful and lawful protest. And we’re not anti-protest, but we are anti-crime, we are anti-violence.

Ciaran Jenkins: These were remarks, albeit the statement was retracted, from the chair of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners. She also said that protest groups in the wake of the Southport stabbings were focussed on the need to uphold British values. Do you think that is acceptable?

BJ Harrington: I am not going to critique the commentary of someone else. I’m going to tell you what policing’s doing. You’ll see high-visibility patrols, even the places where there is no disorder today, to make sure the communities know that we are there, we’re on their side and we’re protecting them.