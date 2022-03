We spoke to Roxanne Tahbaz, who appeared alongside Nazanin at today’s press conference.

Her father Morad – who has British, US and Iranian nationalities – is still being held in prison in Tehran.

Her mother is also in Iran but is prevented from travelling. We began by asking her how she felt when she learned her father wasn’t on the plane that brought Nazanin and Anoosheh Ashoori back to the UK.