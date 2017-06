They were her most trusted advisors. Indeed it’s said apart from her husband, Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill, were the only people she listened to. And yet government insiders said the two presided over a “toxic and bullying” environment at Downing Street. Now they are gone, blamed for the disastrous election campaign, their scalps the price she had to pay for staying in office. And yet – can she survive without them? Isolated and alone – when she’s never needed friends or advisors more.