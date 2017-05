It didn’t take long. With poll numbers slipping just four days after their controversial manifesto pledge to make elderly people pay for their social care at home, Theresa May has abandoned the policy, saying the Tories would now consider a cap on costs. Labour said her government was mired in “chaos and confusion”, while the Liberal Democrats accused the PM of “panic”. Mrs May herself refused to reveal what the cap would be or how it would be paid for, instead denying any kind of U-turn.