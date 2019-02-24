Theresa May delays meaningful Brexit vote

The Prime Minister has confirmed what many had suspected – next Wednesday’s Brexit vote will not be meaningful, so the government won’t be bound by the result.

The Prime Minister has confirmed what many had suspected – next Wednesday’s Brexit vote will not be meaningful, so the government won’t be bound by the result.

Instead, Theresa May said MPs would have a final say on Brexit by the 12th March.

Opposition MPs have denounced the decision as “cynical and reckless” and the “height of irresponsibility”.

But could the delay actually end up forcing Brexit hardliners to back the Prime Minister’s deal?