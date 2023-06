It’s over 17 years since singer Corinne Bailey Rae shot to prominence with her number one debut album.

Her latest offering, Black Rainbows, is much much more than just a collection of tracks.

Accompanied by a book, lectures, exhibitions, and performances, it’s a body of work inspired by a powerful encounter with an archive of black art curated by US artist Theaster Gates.

We spoke to Corinne Bailey Rae and asked about Black Rainbows.