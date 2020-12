A cause for some good cheer: a new comedy play called The Comeback is quite literally making a comeback, as theatres in London’s West End begin opening their doors once again.

It’s the debut play by comedy duo Ben Ashenden and Alex Owen – and it promises to bring a much needed dose of feel good escapism to a year where laughs have been few and far between.

In keeping with Covid guidelines, there’ll be a much reduced crowd, but the show will go on.