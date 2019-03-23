The young people trying to tackle knife crime

Another teenager has become the latest victim of the nation’s rising knife crime crisis.

The 17-year-old victim was stabbed to death by a gang of masked men who jumped out of a car and chased him in West London yesterday evening.

The Home Office has promised to boost funding by £200 million to tackle the crisis but critics say the money is too little and too late.

I went to meet some young people who are using their own experiences to try to stop others becoming victims of the surge in stabbings.