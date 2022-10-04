The xx singer-songwriter Oliver Sim on living with HIV

The musician Oliver Sim has achieved massive commercial and critical success as part of the band The xx.

As he topped the charts and won the Mercury Prize, he kept to himself that he’d been diagnosed, at age 17, with HIV.

Now he’s breaking the silence with his first solo album, in which he faces head on the shame and fear he felt while keeping a secret for nearly two decades.

Minnie Stephenson went to meet him, in his first TV interview since opening up about his diagnosis.

Produced by Vik Patel and filmed by James Betteridge.