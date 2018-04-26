The Windrush scandal continues: 20 years trying to get a passport

Yesterday she said there were no immigration removal targets. Today the Home Secretary Amber Rudd admitted there were – but declared that what she called ”local” targets would now be abolished.

Labour accused her of trying to blame officials – again demanding that she resign as the fallout over the Windrush scandal continues.

The Home Office is now having to deal with up to 2000 cases. Our senior home affairs correspondent Simon Israel has met one woman – whose 20 year battle to get a passport has been now promised to be resolved within a fortnight.