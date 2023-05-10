The Ukrainians making Merseyside their home as Liverpool gets ready for Eurovision

After Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra romped to victory in last year’s Eurovision on a wave of international solidarity, the tradition of the winning nation hosting the next year’s event couldn’t happen because of the Russian invasion.

The UK was chosen as a replacement and Liverpool beat six British cities to the prize of staging the musical extravaganza.

But support for Ukraine remains very much a part of this week’s events.

We spoke to some of the 3,000 Ukrainian refugees who have made Merseyside their home.