The Foreign Office has strengthened its travel advice for Iran and Iraq since the assassination of General Soleimani.

Only essential travel to the countries is advised. But hundreds of people are still in there.

The UK has 400 troops at 2 bases in Baghdad and one in Erbil, Security at these locations has been tightened since Friday’s killing. 1,400 military and civilian personnel are currently in Iraq supporting operations to counter the threat from ISIS.

A hundred special forces troops are deployed in Eastern Syria. The UK also has six Royal Navy ships in the Gulf. Joining me now is Dr Lina Khatib from Chatham House.