It’s forty years since thousands of miners were on an all-out strike against Margaret Thatcher’s plans to shut down 20 coal mines – the biggest industrial action since the Second World War.

Alongside them on the picket lines were their wives, sisters and daughters – who played a crucial role in the dispute from collecting donations to speaking at rallies.

The womens’ place in the strikes is now being told in “A Northern Requiem” – which makes its debut this weekend in Chesterfield.