The stigma and shame of abused men

There is stigma and there is shame, but now the ‘hidden’ experience of some men who are made to have sex with women against their will has been revealed by the first major study into the issue. Research by Lancaster University shows many of the men affected were blackmailed or threatened, with some subjected to physical force. The vast majority of men hadn’t reported it to the police, even keeping silent to family and friends. A warning: there are some distressing details in this report.