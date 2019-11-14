Skip to main news content
Skip to news search
Skip to news navigation
Skip to All 4 navigation
Channel 4 News
Next on TV
Tomorrow 7.00pm
Menu
Weather
The forecast for the next 5 days
Programmes
Catch up on TV bulletins
Snowmail
Delivered daily to your inbox
UK
World
Politics
Business
Science
Culture
Tech
FactCheck
Team
14 Nov 2019
‘
The situation is worse than we’ve ever seen before’, says Chair of British Medical Association on trolley waits in hospitals
Fatima Manji
Reporter
Share on Facebook
Share
Share on Twitter
Tweet
Share on WhatsApp
Send
Share on WhatsApp
Send
Share on WhatsApp
Email
Load more share options
Share on Facebook
Share
Share on Twitter
Tweet
Share on WhatsApp
Send
Share on WhatsApp
Send
Share on WhatsApp
Email
Load more share options
Topics
UK
,
Health
,
NHS
,
wait times
Latest news
7m
British men who travelled to Syria to join ISIS say they ‘want to be put on trial in the UK’
2m
26-year-old man arrested at Heathrow Airport over suspected terrorism offences
3m
Met Office warns of ‘danger to life’ as South Yorkshire braces for more heavy rain
11m
Panel of political advisors on how the NHS, floods and opinion polls are affecting the election campaign
4m
Conservatives pledge to reduce immigration – but won’t set ‘arbitrary’ targets