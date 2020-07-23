The Secret Barrister on why it’s so difficult for rape victims to get justice

Warning: this report contains distressing themes.

Last week we heard from the anonymous author The Secret Barrister about why they say that the legal system in England and Wales is in crisis.

Tonight, The Secret Barrister tells us why they think it is so difficult for the victims of one of the most serious crimes – rape – to get justice.

Recently rules were changed so that women who report rape do not have to automatically hand over their mobile phones.

But will that change much, as data continues to pile up with not enough police to go through it? Only one in 70 rape cases result in a prosecution.

This report was filmed before the pandemic and The Secret Barrister’s identity is protected and their words are spoken by an actor.