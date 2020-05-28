The rules have to be the same for everybody and if there is a breach of trust it will collapse and will not work’ – Prof Peter Piot

I have been speaking to Professor Peter Piot, the director of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

As it emerges that the UK has one of the highest death rates, I have been speaking to Professor Peter Piot, the director of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

His career has been devoted to understanding and combating viruses including Ebola and Aids. He contracted Covid-19 in March and was hospitalised and is now recovering at home.

I began by asking him why it is that the death rates here in Britain are so bad.