The Rolling Stones release first original material in 18 years

They’ve been a band for more than 60 years and their lead singer is still a wildly charismatic and sprightly stage presence, despite turning 80 a few weeks ago.

And today the world’s media danced to their tune at the launch of the Rolling Stones’ new album, proving that they still have massive global appeal.

The new album, called ‘Hackney Diamonds’, is their first release of original material in 18 years and their first release without the rhythmic backbone of drummer Charlie Watts.

The remaining three members said they couldn’t have made it without his blessing.