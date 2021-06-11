The Report, part 3: the Recommendations

In the final episode in our series, we look at the recommendations of the report. What does the chair, Tony Sewell and his commission think can be done to address the disparities that ultimately, he doesn’t dispute still exist today?

In the first episode we heard about how the public reacted to the report from the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities. It was commissioned following the George Floyd protests last summer and it concluded family structure and social class had a bigger impact than race on how people’s lives turned out.

In part two, we looked into the controversy around those conclusions and whether critics of the report had a point. We delved into the state library corridors of academia to find out who exactly peer reviewed the report, as well as the data and methodology that lay behind the recommendations.

Serena Barker-Singh will look into some of Tony’s recommendations that he says, if they’re taken up by the government, could improve the lives of people of colour across Britain. This summer, the government has to respond to the report and say what they’ll do to tackle these inequalities.

