The reality is you will be used as cannon fodder, says UK teen who went to Ukraine war

He was just an 18-year-old student when Russia invaded Ukraine, and within weeks had crossed the border to volunteer.

Ben Atkin is the youngest known Briton to travel to Ukraine to join the war.

Tonight, he tells this programme about his experiences. The Foreign Office says they don’t know exactly how many UK nationals have gone to Ukraine – or how many have lost their lives.

But an investigation for this programme has heard accounts of chaos in Ukraine’s foreign legion – with claims of poor organisation and a lack of training and kit – and unverified claims that more than 20 British volunteers have been killed.

This exclusive report is the first part of our series on Brits on the frontline.

Warning: This report contains some strong language.