The pain of losing a loved one to drugs

There’s no denying it’s a crisis: the rate of drug-related deaths in Scotland is the highest in the European Union.

Last year our report on the issue helped to push the issue into the spotlight.

The Scottish government is treating it as an emergency and setting up an expert group to investigate.

In December last year, Sheryl Herd, who we featured in our report, died of a drug overdose too. Now her husband wants to make sure she’s not forgotten.