7 May 2020

The pain and cost of rebuilding must be borne by those with the broadest shoulders not with another 10 years of austerity’ -Justin Welby on dealing with aftermath of Covid-19

Presenter

Tomorrow marks 75 since the nation celebrated VE day – the end of fighting against Nazi Germany in Europe.

The Archbishop of Canterbury is to broadcast reflections on the hope which blossomed then after years of despair – and more than 70 million deaths worldwide.

Earlier, Cathy Newman spoke to him about that, the lessons we can draw for the present battle with coronavirus, and his unseen work as a chaplain ministering to the sick and dying at London’s St Thomas’ hospital.

She began by asking him how he made sense of the scale of suffering 75 years ago, and today.