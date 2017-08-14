The latest from Westminster on Brexit

Theresa May will return to work this week, after a walking holiday on the continent. Her Government is expected to publish more detail on the future of our relationship with Europe, including the UK’s negotiating position on customs arrangements and on the border between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic. The first “future partnership” paper is expected to be unveiled tomorrow. It comes after Sunday’s joint letter between Philip Hammond and Liam Fox, in which they attempted to reassure businesses there’ll be no “cliff edge” after Britain leaves.