Skip to main news content
Skip to news search
Skip to news navigation
Skip to All 4 navigation
Channel 4 News
Next on TV
Tomorrow 7.00pm
Menu
Weather
The forecast for the next 5 days
Programmes
Catch up on TV bulletins
Snowmail
Delivered daily to your inbox
UK
World
Politics
Business
Science
Culture
Tech
FactCheck
Team
21 May 2018
The immigration crackdown threatening the UK’s fishing industry
Alex Thomson
Chief Correspondent
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Latest news
2 mins
US to impose ‘strongest sanctions in history’ on Iran
4 mins
DUP MP Ian Paisley Jr on EU: ‘The idea you can be half pregnant, half in, half out, isn’t on’
The immigration crackdown threatening the UK’s fishing industry
2 mins
Ken Livingstone resigns from Labour party
3 mins
Barrister Laurie-Ann Power on disclosure in rape cases: ‘Entire system at breaking point’