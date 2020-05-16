“The government needs to show the support that the public has been showing to nurses” – Dame Donna Kinnair

The Royal College of Nursing says more than one in three nurses and health care assistants who are looking after Covid patients still don’t have adequate PPE.

Their survey found 34 per cent didn’t have the right protection – including gowns. Almost half said they were having to reuse single use equipment.

Earlier we spoke to Dame Donna Kinnair, who’s chief executive of the RCN.