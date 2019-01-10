The generation Brexit divide

According to pollsters, there’s a generational divide over the issue of Brexit. Surveys around the 2016 referendum consistently showed elderly voters backed Leave by a margin of two to one. In contrast, a YouGov poll showed that 87 percent of those who’re now aged 18 to 20 – people who were too young to vote back in 2016 – favour Remain.

As is inevitable, the older population – the so called ‘Grey Vote’ – is gradually dying off and more and more young people are joining the voting electorate.

So, does that mean Britain becoming a more Pro-European nation just as Brexit looms?