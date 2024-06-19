The five years that shaped Sir Keir Starmer

Cathy Newman: ‘As Director of Public Prosecutions, Keir Starmer oversaw some of the most high profile prosecutions of the Cameron Coalition years, finally bringing to justice the murderers of Stephen Lawrence and securing the conviction of MPs accused of fiddling their expenses.

But was he good at running a big public sector organisation? Did it teach him how to cut the budget? Is he more a top official than a politician?

Our political editor has been delving into the five years as Chief Prosecutor that Keir Starmer never stops talking about in his campaign to become Prime Minister.’