The financial burden of living with cancer

It’s a traumatic diagnosis which precedes often gruelling treatment.

But for many people affected by cancer – it’s also a struggle to make ends meet.

Some don’t have the option to give up their jobs altogether, while those caring full time for a family member somehow have to find time to work in order to pay the bills.

With little support available money worries can be as stressful as fears about the disease itself.

We’ve been hearing from people living with cancer, across the country.