The family that suffered 3 Covid deaths – in just 5 days

The pain of losing a relative to Covid has been unbearably multiplied for one family in south Wales, who have seen three loved ones die with coronavirus within five days.

The Lewis family, from the Rhondda Valley had been trying hard to protect themselves – some of them had been shielding.

But they are now having to deal with the loss not only of two brothers in their 40s, but of their mother too – and all in the last week.

They’ve been speaking to our home affairs correspondent, Andy Davies, about the pain of loss in self-isolation – and the cruelty of strangers on social media.