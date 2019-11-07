The election panel: Party insiders on a chaotic beginning to campaigning

Now, throughout this election period, we’ll be talking to those women and men who know what it’s like to be on the inside of a political campaign. Over the next few weeks we will bring together panels of people who have worked at the very top of politics, to get an insight into strategy and to give their reaction to the twists and turns of this General Election. In the first of this series – I’m joined by three insiders from the Labour, Lib Dem and Conservative parties.

Salma Shah was a special advisor to Sajid Javid during his time as Home Secretary, James Meadway worked with the Shadow Chancellor, John McDonnell and Polly McKenzie advised Nick Clegg when he was Deputy Prime Minister.