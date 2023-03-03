The Brexit deal explained: is this the end of seven years of political mayhem?

This week, Rishi Sunak agreed a new Brexit deal with the European Union: the Windsor framework.

Seven years after Britain voted in the referendum, is this the end of protocol conversation, trade deals, backstops, and late night votes? Does this mean we can finally all stop talking about Brexit? What exactly does the Windsor framework do? And is this really the end of the Conservatives’ decades-long battle over its relationship with Europe?

In today’s Fourcast, our political editor Gary Gibbon delves into the details, ponders what Sunak did that others could not, and whether the DUP’s official silence means this may not be over yet.

Producer: Freya Pickford

