The battle to save Kensington and Chelsea college near Grenfell

One of the consequences of this horrific fire has been to expose what residents say is the huge gulf between the people who live in this part of the borough and the people who run it.

An accusation which gained added weight when the new leader of the council admitted she had never been in a tower block. Residents believe they are being slowly squeezed out. Last year, Kensington and Chelsea Council unveiled plans to lease one of this area’s oldest libraries to a private school. Now, in this Conservative-run borough, a short walk from Grenfell Tower, residents are again locked in battle, this time, to save an adult education centre with plans afoot to turn much of the site into flats.