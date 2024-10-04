The Backaway: Short film explores fear and shame of migrants deported back ‘home’

Have you ever considered what really lies in store for someone who’s been deported?

First time director Cherno Jayn has written, produced and starred in “The Backway” – a film that centres the experience of an economic migrant who was illegally smuggled out of the Gambia, and then deported back “home” from the UK just a couple years later.

The fear, the shame, and disappointment.

Set against the many reasons why they might have left in the first place – to seek a better life in the global North.

We’ve been speaking to the man behind the film.