It was the cult classic that spawned such unforgettable lines as “on Wednesdays we wear pink” and “that’s so fetch”.

Now, imagine it set in Ghana in the 1980s. Making its UK premiere, ‘School Girls’ or ‘The African Mean Girls’, tackles uncomfortable themes such as fatphobia, colourism and Western perceptions of beauty. But at the heart of it – the cast insist – is a comedy that all teenagers can relate to.