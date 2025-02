It might be the UK’s biggest water company with 16 million customers and eight-thousand employees, but Thames Water also has debts in excess of 19 billion pounds.

It faced going under next month unless it was allowed to borrow more money and today a high court judge ruled that it would be allowed to do that while it seeks new investors.

But water campaigners are furious, saying those lending money to Thames Water will pocket hundreds of millions in fees and interest charges.