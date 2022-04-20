Terminally ill people ‘twice as likely’ to take their own lives

People with terminal cancer are more than twice as likely to take their own lives as people without, according to new figures.

The Office for National Statistics has, for the first time, linked data from death certificates and NHS records in England, to help inform the debate around assisted dying.

Campaign groups say it shows the need for legal reform – but many, including some health leaders, say it’s palliative care that needs to be improved.

Warning: This report contains details some viewers may find distressing.

