Tens of thousands more people to be homeless this Christmas

Tens of thousands more people will be homeless this Christmas, as charities warn that England’s housing emergency is spiralling out of control.

Figures released today by Shelter show more than 300,000 people are homeless in England. That is an increase of 14% in just one year.

Many are families living in temporary accommodation, with an estimated 140,000 children now homeless.

Ria Chatterjee has spoken to one woman in East London who has been living in temporary accommodation with her family for more than 5 years.