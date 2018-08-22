Tenants on housing benefits turned away by letting agents

The forecast for the next 5 days
Tenants on housing benefits are being turned away by letting agents, according to an undercover investigation, which has found six letting agents have refused to let properties to people on benefits, even if they could afford the rent.
Shelter and the National Housing Federation investigated 149 branches around the country, calling out major letting chains for what they described as an “outdated and outrageous example of blatant prejudice.”