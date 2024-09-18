Ten years after Scottish independence referendum – has anything changed?

Exactly ten years ago today, people in Scotland were voting on whether to remain part of the UK – an era-defining referendum that would end in failure for the ‘Yes’ campaign, but kickstart a now-faltering period of SNP dominance.

One decade on, Nicola Sturgeon insists she’s absolutely certain Scotland will become independent within her lifetime.

But her predecessor, Alex Salmond, told Channel Four News she wasted opportunities and he wishes he hadn’t stepped down.

We have been catching up with some of the key players from 2014.