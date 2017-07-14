Channel 4 News
Teenagers arrested after London acid attacks

Two teenage boys have been arrested after five separate acid attacks on moped riders across north-east London, all carried out within 90 minutes. One victim was left with “life-changing” injuries after he was sprayed with the corrosive substance. The Met police chief called the attacks “completely barbaric” and said the Home Office was considering a change in the law to tackle the alarming rise in acid attacks over the last few years.

 

A warning: this report shows distressing images of the aftermath of one of the attacks.

