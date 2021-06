A teenager accused of murdering two sisters in a north-west London park last June had promised to sacrifice women in order to win the lottery, the Old Bailey has heard. Nineteen-year-old Danyal Hussein pleaded not guilty to repeatedly stabbing Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry.

The jury heard that a document setting out an “agreement” between the teenager and a demon, along with three lottery tickets, was found in his room by police.

This report contains some distressing details.