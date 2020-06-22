Teenage victim of ‘racist attack’ at London BLM protest says police treated him as suspect

A teenage boy, who was moved to attend his very first protest after seeing scenes of George Floyd’s death in the United States, ended up getting assaulted in what he says was a racist attack from far right supporters.

Even more shocking is his claim that when he asked a police officer for help, he was stopped and searched and treated as a suspect – despite the boy’s bloodied face.

The Metropolitan Police says it is now investigating the incident, after this programme went to them with the details.

But the case raises fundamental questions about the way young black men are treated in this country.