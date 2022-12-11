Teenage girl with leukemia cured with world’s first experimental treatment

A 13-year-old girl is in remission after becoming the first patient in the world to receive ground-breaking gene therapy for previously incurable leukemia.

Alissa had undergone all conventional therapies, and had no other treatment options available.

And then she was enrolled in a clinical trial by Great Ormond Street Hospital using a new gene-editing technology which allowed doctors to use healthy, altered cells, to hunt down and kill the cancerous T-cells without attacking each other.

Six months later, Alissa is cancer-free.

We were joined by Alissa and her mother, Kiona.