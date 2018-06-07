Teenage and Trans: How YouTubers are showing teens they aren’t alone

From bullying to isolation – for young people who are coming to terms with their gender and sexuality – life can become a struggle to find acceptance without judgement. There’s a wider debate about proposed changes to the law which would allow people to change their legal gender, without a doctor’s medical diagnosis – but there’s a more fundamental need too – for support. Anja Popp has been to meet two trans teenagers who are turning to online networks – where they can feel normal in a society which often makes them feel anything but.