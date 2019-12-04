Teen accused of Jaden Moodie murder carried knife “for safety”

This report contains some distressing images.

A teenager accused of the murder of 14-year-old Jaden Moodie has told his trial that he carried a knife for “safety” but has denied ever using it.

Nineteen-year-old Ayoub Majdouline is one of five young men who allegedly drove around Leyton in east London on January the 8th, looking for rival gang members to attack.

Jaden Moodie was knocked off his moped and then stabbed to death. Our social affairs editor Jackie Long was in court.