Team Ineos booed at Tour De Yorkshire over fracking row

Environmental protestors have been targeting one firm at the centre of rows over fracking – Ineos, whose founder Sir Jim Ratcliffe claims the country is being “deprived of cheap energy”.

The chemical producer is now bankrolling the Tour de France-winning cycling squad, formerly known as Team Sky.

The newly renamed Team Ineos were booed by protesters at the start of the Tour De Yorkshire.