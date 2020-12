As the fight against Coronavirus dominates the world’s attention, other diseases continue to kill on a massive scale. Malaria claims more than four hundred thousand lives every year. But now a cheap and effective vaccine could be imminent.

The team behind the Oxford Covid-19 jab are about to begin final stage human trials on a new inoculation. It’ll be tested on children in Africa next year and if the trials are successful, it could be in use by 2024.